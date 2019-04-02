WWE News: RAW Superstar to bring back popular gimmick for WrestleMania 35

Who will leave WrestleMania as the WWE IC Champion?

What's the story?

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley will be defending his title at WrestleMania against the man he won it from, Finn Balor. After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed on RAW that Finn Balor will be bringing back 'The Demon' at WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor won the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Bobby Lasley in February before losing the title to him a few weeks later. Last week on RAW, Balor faced Lashley and Jinder Mahal in a handicap match and managed to pick up the unlikely win to earn a shot at the IC title at WrestleMania.

There has been speculation that Balor will be bringing back 'The Demon' for weeks. After his loss last week, Lashley was not happy backstage and during his rant, he hinted at Balor bringing the Demon back by saying he was going to "beat the Demon outta" Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush came down to the ring on RAW, with Bobby Lashley getting a chance to address his opponent before WrestleMania. When asked about rumors that Finn Balor could bring back 'The Demon' at the Show of Shows, Lashley replied that it didn't matter which version of Balor stood across the ring from him, the result would be the same.

Finn Balor then appeared on the Titantron and sent Lashley a warning, before confirming that he was indeed bringing back 'The Demon' at WrestleMania 35.

The last time we saw 'The Demon' in WWE was at SummerSlam 2018 where Finn Balor faced Baron Corbin.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place next Sunday from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Who will leave WrestleMania 35 as the WWE Intercontinental Champion?

