×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: RAW Superstar to bring back popular gimmick for WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.64K   //    02 Apr 2019, 08:27 IST

Who will leave WrestleMania as the WWE IC Champion?
Who will leave WrestleMania as the WWE IC Champion?

What's the story?

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley will be defending his title at WrestleMania against the man he won it from, Finn Balor. After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed on RAW that Finn Balor will be bringing back 'The Demon' at WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor won the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Bobby Lasley in February before losing the title to him a few weeks later. Last week on RAW, Balor faced Lashley and Jinder Mahal in a handicap match and managed to pick up the unlikely win to earn a shot at the IC title at WrestleMania.

There has been speculation that Balor will be bringing back 'The Demon' for weeks. After his loss last week, Lashley was not happy backstage and during his rant, he hinted at Balor bringing the Demon back by saying he was going to "beat the Demon outta" Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush came down to the ring on RAW, with Bobby Lashley getting a chance to address his opponent before WrestleMania. When asked about rumors that Finn Balor could bring back 'The Demon' at the Show of Shows, Lashley replied that it didn't matter which version of Balor stood across the ring from him, the result would be the same.

Finn Balor then appeared on the Titantron and sent Lashley a warning, before confirming that he was indeed bringing back 'The Demon' at WrestleMania 35.

The last time we saw 'The Demon' in WWE was at SummerSlam 2018 where Finn Balor faced Baron Corbin.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place next Sunday from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Who will leave WrestleMania 35 as the WWE Intercontinental Champion?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Finn Balor
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
WWE News: Finn Balor to face Bobby Lashley for Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 things WWE have secretly told us with the WrestleMania 35 card
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shakeup: 5 Changes to the WWE Roster We Might See After WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes Vince McMahon is secretly planning for WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 Things WWE could be seriously planning
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to WWE RAW women's title match headlining WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Natalya reveals incredible news for WWE right before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible sign of The Demon coming back at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins Makes Huge Promise To Fans For Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Raw vs SmackDown: 3 Inter-brand matches that should have been planned for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us