WWE News - RAW Superstar calls herself unstoppable ahead of Money in the Bank

This week on RAW, we finally got to witness the qualifiers for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The RAW Superstar who recently made her return qualified for the MITB Ladder Match after beating Kairi Sane.

The briefcase that matters the most

Following WrestleMania, the next pay-per-view that WWE has in store for fans is Money in the Bank, set to take place on Sunday, May 10th. Now this week on RAW, we finally got to witness a handful of qualifiers for the iconic ladder matches.

Asuka, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match from the Red brand by beating Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Kairi Sane respectively.

Nia Jax, in particular, asserted her confidence ahead of her MITB outing in a backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber.

Sarah look at me, I'm six foot, 300 pounds. Now if I really, really wanted to completely decimate everybody on this roster, do you honestly think they're actually gonna be able to stop me? Think about that.

Nia Jax's dominant return

Nia Jax suffered a horrible injury following WrestleMania 35 wherein she tore the ACL in both her knees. Following surgeries for the same, she was sidelined for almost a year and we only saw her return on the RAW after WrestleMania. However, The Irresistible Force did so in dominant fashion, beating NXT's Deonna Purrazzo with ease.

This week, Jax faced off with The Pirate Princess Kairi Sane in a qualifier match for Money in the Bank. The diminutive Sane tried to get the better of her big opponent with some quick maneuvers but eventually, Nia Jax would get the pin following a Samoan Drop.

It's so frustrating.

But...Fall seven times, stand up eight.

I’m going to work hard for the people who are supporting me.#NeverGiveUp #RAW pic.twitter.com/AmQzD72Iuv — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) April 14, 2020

Given the brute strength that Nia Jax possesses, other competitors of the women's ladder match would have to devote special attention to how to deal with the threat that she poses. We might as well see yet another scenario of other Superstars teaming up to neutralize her, much like how we saw all the other four participants of the SmackDown Women's Championship Match join hands to eliminate Tamina at WrestleMania 36.

Nevertheless, Nia Jax is not new to facing the numbers' disadvantage and if there's any Superstar in the women's division who can overcome that, it's her.