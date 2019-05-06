×
WWE News: Raw superstar challenges Goldberg to a match ahead of his return

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
2.12K   //    06 May 2019, 02:36 IST

Goldberg is making a return to the WWE next month
Goldberg is making a return to the WWE next month

What's the story?

With WWE recently confirming the return of Goldberg, former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Bobby Lashley has now taken to social media in order to send a fascinating message to the returning WWE Hall of Famer.

In case you didn't know...

Bill Goldberg last competed in a Pro Wrestling ring back at WrestleMania 33 with him losing the Universal Championship back to Brock Lesnar in an absolutely intense and thrilling 10-minute match.

Despite seemingly retiring from the business, Goldberg ultimately didn't rule out a future return to the squared circle, as he confirmed the same on the night after 'Mania 33. With WWE set to make a return to the country of Saudi Arabia for their next big show on the 7th of June, 2019, Bill Goldberg is once again set to make a return to the ring after an absence of almost two years.

The heart of the matter

Raw superstar Bobby Lashley has been destroying his opponents left, right, and center ever since he made his return to the WWE. And, following his return to the company, Lashley has already captured the Intercontinental Championship on two different occasions as well and prior to Goldberg's big return, 'The All Mighty' has now sent a message to the former Universal Champion.

Lashley took to Twitter and teased the possibility of a match against Goldberg, as he tweeted ou the following:

This clearly seems like a confident message from Lashley, who is now more than willing to step into the ring with the Hall of Famer and test his skills.

What's next?

Goldberg is confirmed to be making his return to Raw on the 7th of June, 2019, however, WWE is yet to confirm an opponent for him.

Lashley, on the other hand, hasn't really done much on Raw since the conclusion to WrestleMania 35 and could possibly find himself standing across the ring with the returning Goldberg himself.

