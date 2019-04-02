×
WWE News: RAW Superstar confirms he might leave WWE soon

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.44K   //    02 Apr 2019, 09:11 IST

Image result for raw logo

What’s the story?

The number of superstars leaving WWE just keeps increasing. Now, Rhyno has confirmed that he is considering leaving WWE when his contract expires in July.

The former SmackDown Live Tag Team champion was talking to Press And Guide when he revealed that his contract is set to expire and he might leave WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Rhyno returned to WWE in 2015 and went straight to NXT. He defeated Elias on his unannounced return and then went on to challenge for the NXT title. However, despite multiple attempts, he never managed to get his hands on the championship.

He then went on to make his main roster debut (again) in July 2016 and attacked Slater – the man he would later team up with to win the SmackDown Live Tag Team championship. Their reign lasted 84 days before losing to Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.

The tag team were then drafted to RAW and remained as mid-carders. Rhyno was 'fired' by Baron Corbin late last year on RAW while Heath Slater was made a referee.

Rhyno has been off WWE TV for some time now and has been used only in the Live Events. His last appearance on RAW was in December when he saved Heath Slater from Jinder Mahal on the Christmas Eve episode.

The heart of the matter

Rhyno's contract with the WWE expires in July and he has confirmed that a new deal isn't in place. The 43-year-old has set his sights on continuing his career but has made it clear that it might not be with the WWE.

Talking to Press and Guide, he said,

“I love working with WWE. They’re great. But I might have go somewhere else. I don’t know yet.”
Rhyno also added that he wants to wrestle for another 8 years – hinting that he wants to retire at 50 – and for that, he might just have to leave WWE.

What’s next?

Rhyno might not be the monster he was back in the day but he still has a lot to offer. With so many options to pick from, it will be interesting to see where he goes next.

