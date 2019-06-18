WWE News: Raw Superstar debuts new gimmick in unaired promo

WWE has recently allowed Superstars to cut promos during breaks

What's the story?

During a commercial break on the June 17 episode of WWE Raw, Riott Squad member Sarah Logan cut an unaired promo and debuted a new gimmick in front of the Los Angeles crowd.

In case you didn't know…

After a short stint in NXT, Sarah Logan first made an impression on the WWE Universe when she competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic. Although she was knocked out in the first round by Mia Yim, Logan's performance did not go unnoticed and Charlotte Flair even namechecked her as a future star who could emerge from the tournament.

In November 2017, she joined forces with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan to form The Riott Squad on SmackDown Live, and they later moved across to Raw in the 2018 Superstar Shake-Up.

During their one-year spell on the red brand, the former NXT stars defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley on multiple occasions in non-title matches. However, their trend of losing in high-profile encounters was summed up at Elimination Chamber 2019, where Logan & Morgan failed to capture the Women’s Tag Team titles and Riott lost a Raw Women’s Championship match against Ronda Rousey.

The trio separated in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, with Morgan moving to SmackDown Live and Logan staying on Raw with the injured Riott, and fans have barely seen them on television since.

The heart of the matter

Several WWE Superstars have cut promos in front of the crowd during commercial breaks on Raw recently, notably The IIconics and Mojo Rawley, and this week was no different.

After Sarah Logan’s Main Event match against Dana Brooke ended in a no contest due to an injury to Brooke, she reappeared during a commercial in the first hour of Raw.

The Riott Squad member then told the crowd that she is a Viking and she plans to raid the entire women’s division in WWE.

Sarah Logan cut a promo during the commercial break saying she’s a Viking and plans to raid the entire women’s division 🤔 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 18, 2019

The wording of the promo suggested that she could join her husband, Viking Raiders member Erik (formerly known as Rowe), in a storyline, while it was also the first time that her on-screen character had mentioned her Viking lifestyle.

And Sarah Logan is back making some Viking Raider references pic.twitter.com/NaEvFKkkLm — Ryan (@StrongestStyle) June 18, 2019

What's next?

If Sarah Logan really is going to raid the entire women’s division, then expect to see her compete in her first match on Raw since before WrestleMania 35 in the not-too-distant future.