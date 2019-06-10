WWE News: RAW Superstar destroys Becky Lynch on social media

It's incredibly rare to see a Superstar get the better of Becky Lynch on social media

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss has now taken to her official social media account, so as to take a jibe at a few of the top current female WWE Superstars whom she defeated to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships respectively.

Accordingly, Bliss thanked Bayley, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks as well as Becky Lynch -- the latter of whom she beat not once, but twice, for a WWE Women's Title -- 'thanking' them for helping her make history.

Needless to say, Bliss' shot at "Becky 2 Belts" has set the pro wrestling community abuzz regarding Lynch's eventual comeback to The Goddess' stinging jibe.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss is widely regarded as one of the most charismatic professional wrestling performers of this era, and is hailed by fans and critics alike for her brilliant promos as well as excellent move-set as a traditional pro wrestling heel.

The past several months have seen Bliss deal with a few challenges outside the ring, namely her rumored concussion issues, which in turn have prevented her from competing on a regular basis.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss took to her official Instagram page, and asserted that she's already a 5-time WWE Women's Champion -- having captured the RAW Women's Title on 3 separate occasions, besides also winning the SmackDown Women's Championship twice.

Bliss posted a photograph featuring herself with her championship gold, with the following caption --

"In case you needed a visual. Thank you to Bayley, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and 2-time 'thank you' to Becky for making this possible. #WWE #NiaJax #Bayley #Sasha #Becky2Loss"

In response to Bliss' aforementioned statement, Nia Jax stated the following -- "Lol! You brat #YoureWelcome"

Furthermore, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, who is good friends with Bliss in real-life, responded with a fire emoji, alluding that she approves of Bliss' claims to greatness. Fans can check out Bliss' post below --

What's next?

Alexa Bliss is the current number-1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Title, and will face reigning champion Bayley later this month.

"The Goddess" Alexa Bliss vs. "The Huggable One" Bayley will do battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE's Stomping Grounds PPV which takes place on June 23rd at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss' statements? Sound off!