WWE News: RAW Superstar makes in-ring comeback after knee injury

This young man returned in style!

After spending several months on the sidelines owing to a knee injury, Noam Dar has now returned to in-ring competition

What’s the story?

Noam Dar made his in-ring return at the ongoing WWE UK Championship Tournament event. Dar picked up the win in a Fatal 4-Way Match that has now made him the number-1 contender for the WWE UK Championship.

In case you didn’t know…

Noam Dar has performed for the WWE since 2016 and has been prominently featured on the 205 Live brand.

The 24 year old Israeli-born Scottish Superstar is regarded by many as an important part of the WWE Cruiserweight Division, however, had been out of action since December of last year owing to a knee injury.

The heart of the matter

Noam Dar underwent surgery in order to repair his meniscus in late-2017 and has now been cleared for a return to in-ring competition.

Dar participated in the WWE’s United Kingdom Championship Tournament event; competing in a Fatal 4-Way matchup against Flash Morgan, Mark Andrews and Travis Banks.

Dar emerged victorious in the aforementioned match and is now the number-1 contender for the WWE UK Championship.

What’s next?

Noam Dar is presently set to be prominently featured on 2015 Live as well as on RAW as part of the Cruiserweight Division in the days to come.

As noted, the WWE has big plans for its UK fan-base, that are likely to unravel over the next few months—including the ongoing WWE UK Championship Tournament.

Dar has previously been featured in several notable angles on WWE television programming, including comedy segments with RAW veteran Alicia Fox—however, all signs point toward bigger things being in store for Dar, as the WWE have undisputedly booked him strong upon his return from a long injury hiatus.

Furthermore, fans can expect the WWE’s plans for Dar to be revealed over the next few days.

What are your thoughts on Noam Dar’s triumphant return to the ring? Sound off in the comments!