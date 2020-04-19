WWE News - RAW Superstar makes special request to the company after getting tired of Asuka's dancing

The Superstar doesn't seem to be a fan of Asuka's moves.

She shared a post on Instagram, making a request to WWE.

​ Asuka

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, former Women's Champion Asuka took on Ruby Riott in a Money In The Bank qualifying match. The hard-fought contest ended with Asuka connecting an Asuka Lock and making Riott tap out to bag the victory.

Before the match began, Asuka performed some dance moves to Riott's entrance music while the former Riott Squad member made her way to the ring. Riott has now posted a photo on her official Instagram handle, showing a still from RAW. The picture shows Riott getting ready for the match while Asuka dances to her entrance theme.

Riott made a special request to WWE in her post, and asked the higher-ups whether she could get new entrance music, so that she would never have to see Asuka dance to it ever again. Check out the post below:

The 2020 Money In The Bank PPV is set for May 10, with both the Men's and Women's Ladder matches scheduled to take place inside the WWE Headquarters. Asuka has qualified for the Women's match after putting Riott down on WWE RAW. Riott doesn't seem to be done with The Empress of Tomorrow though, and would certainly like for a chance to get back at Asuka, somewhere down the line.