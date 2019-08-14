WWE News: Raw Superstar explains why Brock Lesnar would defeat Matt Riddle

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe recently spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast, and discussed a variety of topics. Joe opened up on a possible match between Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar and hinted that Brock would win the match, as he's the heavier guy between the two.

Riddle's goal

It's no secret that Matt Riddle has his eyes set on retiring Brock Lesnar. The King of Bros is a former MMA fighter and has been making waves in NXT for a while now. Riddle has stated in several interviews, as well as on his social media posts, that he wants to be the one to put down Lesnar for good. Additionally, Riddle has been bashing WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg ever since the latter came back to WWE for his Super ShowDown match against The Undertaker.

Joe's history with Lesnar

Joe and Brock Lesnar are no strangers, as Joe got into a rivalry with The Beast back in 2017, which culminated in a match at WWE Great Balls Of Fire in 2017. Lesnar managed to hit an F5 on Joe to score a win over him. The two Superstars were again involved in Fatal Four-Way Match for the Universal title at SummerSlam 2017, with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman being the other two competitors. Lesnar somehow did the unthinkable and left the arena with the title still around his waist.

While talking about a possible match between Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar, Joe said that his money is on Brock, considering the fact that he has the size advantage over Riddle.

Obviously, Brock has a big size advantage and Riddle's very, very skilled, has great movement and he'll talk trash in your face. It's a tough call but it's two different weight classes and usually, you're gonna fare for the heavier guy.

No matter the outcome, a match between Riddle and Lesnar in the near future is bound to make news and could prove to be a big boost for Riddle's career.

Would you be interested in a Samoa Joe vs Matt Riddle match? Let us know in the comment section!