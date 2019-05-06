WWE News: Raw Superstar opens up about being kicked out of the locker room

Some Superstars have a more difficult start to WWE life than others

What's the story?

There have been multiple stories throughout the years about WWE Superstars getting kicked out of the locker room, with The Miz and Enzo Amore being two of the most high-profile examples, and it has now emerged that one of WWE’s longest-serving current Superstars was also forced to change outside of the locker room during his first main-roster push in 2010.

In case you didn't know…

Before NXT became the phenomenon that it is today, the brand’s weekly episodes had a gameshow format which saw up-and-comers from WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling developmental system paired up with main-roster Superstars from Raw and SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield (Ryback) and Wade Barrett were contestants on Season 1, which was won by Barrett.

Following the end of the show in June 2010, the NXT stars attacked John Cena, as well as the ringside area, in one of the most memorable closing segments in the history of Monday Night Raw.

Known as The Nexus, the dominant faction made a huge impression during their first few weeks on the main roster. However, after they were defeated in a 7-on-7 match against Team WWE at SummerSlam 2010, the group began to lose members and they gradually split up.

The heart of the matter

Heath Slater mentioned during a recent appearance on Edge & Christian’s ‘Pod of Awesomeness’ that members of The Nexus were forbidden from changing with the rest of the WWE Superstars in the locker room.

Asked why that was the case, he said:

“I’m pretty sure it was something to the fact where we went into the locker room once – I don’t want to mention names – they told us to get back out, so we got back out. We went to Carrano [Mark Carrano, WWE’s Senior Director of Talent Relations] and asked where we could change. A couple of times we had a nice little dressing room, but then a lot of times it was literally like a broom closet and stuff.”

What's next?

Nowadays, Heath Slater is an established member of the WWE locker room who is unlikely to find himself in this kind of situation again in his career.

There have recently been reports that Lio Rush was the latest Superstar to be kicked out of the locker room, so there will no doubt be more said about that situation in the coming weeks.