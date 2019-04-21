×
WWE News: Raw Superstar reacts to WWE not viewing him as possible AJ Styles opponent 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
802   //    21 Apr 2019, 08:25 IST

AJ Styles made his triumphant return to Raw this past week
AJ Styles made his triumphant return to Raw this past week

What's the story?

WWE recently put up a poll on Twitter, enquiring fans on their choice for a possible opponent for AJ Styles on Monday Night Raw.

Bobby Lashley reacted to not getting a spot on the list and hailed WWE for not putting him in the poll, adding that the company knows what's good for The Phenomenal One.


In case you didn't know...


Last week on the Superstar Shakeup edition of the red brand, AJ Styles came out to compete in the 6-man tag team main event, to the elation of the crowd. After being a mainstay on Tuesday nights for the past three years, Styles was back on Raw again.

The trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles put down the dastardly villains in Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre to end the show.


The heart of the matter

With Styles now a part of Monday Night Raw, there's a string of fresh bouts that WWE could book for him as we move ahead. WWE put up a list of four Raw athletes on Twitter, asking fans who they would like to see face AJ Styles. The list included the likes of Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet.


Former Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley was quick to point out the fact that he wasn't mentioned in the list, but seemed to have taken it in great stride. Lashley praised WWE for not including him in the poll, stating that the higher-ups know that The Phenomenal One is no match for The Almighty One.


What's next?

With both Superstars now being on Monday nights, we might eventually see Styles and Lashley go at it at some point in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Lashey's comments? Sound off!


WWE Raw AJ Styles Bobby Lashley WWE Superstar Shakeup
