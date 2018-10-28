×
WWE News: Raw Superstar reportedly out of action with a hernia injury 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
404   //    28 Oct 2018, 17:33 IST

Curt Hawkins is injured
Curt Hawkins is injured

What's the story?

Curt Hawkins hasn't been seen on WWE TV since August and recently it was revealed that this was because the former Tag Team Champion has been forced to undergo surgery for a hernia.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since he made his return to WWE following the 2016 Brand Split, Curt Hawkins has had a lengthy defeated streak that has now stretched to more than 150 matches. Many believed that WWE was building to a huge finale to the storyline where Hawkins finally won a match, but as of yet, this hasn't happened.

Hawkins has been missing from WWE TV for a number of months and has been plying his trade on Main Event as of last instead, which could be why WWE seemingly no longer has a vested interest in his defeated streak.

The heart of the matter

Many of the WWE Universe believed that Curt Hawkins had just fallen out of favor on WWE TV, but it appears that the former champion has actually been out of action since August 26th with a hernia injury.

Hawkins was injured back in the summer when he bodyslammed Zack Ryder at a WWE Live Event and he recently confirmed on the Sam Robert's Podcast that he was forced to undergo surgery.

“I got a hernia I’m pretty sure picking up Broski and slamming him on a live event. I’m hoping to be cleared very very soon. It’s a minor surgery but it’s still surgery and a big deal and stuff so I’m hoping to be cleared this week," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Curt Hawkins has been working as a producer backstage in WWE alongside Tyson Kidd throughout his injury, which is something that he will continue to do until WWE decide that he is ready to make his return. 

Would you like Curt Hawkins defeated streak to continue following his return? Have your say in the comments section below...

