WWE News: Raw Superstar returns to action at recent live event

Curt Hawkins made his return to the ring at a recent live event in Leeds

What's the story?

Curt Hawkins has been out of action since the summer, but he recently made his return to the ring against former tag team partner Zack Ryder.

In case you didn't know...

Curt Hawkins has been struggling with a hernia injury over the past few weeks which has ruled him out of action in WWE, but before he disappeared from Monday Night Raw many of the WWE Universe were talking about his on-going losing streak and who could finally lose to Hawkins to end it.

Hawkins returned to WWE back in 2016 and has lost every match that he has had over the past two years and it appears that his streak will continue following his return.

The heart of the matter

Curt Hawkins made his return to the ring after 11 weeks on the sidelines after the star was sidelined with a hernia injury. Hawkins lost his return match to Zack Ryder in Leeds on Tuesday night before he updated the WWE Universe to confirm that his defeated streak was still alive and kicking.

I just had my first match in 11 weeks. Well, ended up having 3 matches actually & I lost all of them. At least I’m consistent. The streak is very real people. 0-223.#WWELeeds — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) November 6, 2018

Hawkins defeated streak is now 0-223 and seems to be continuing with no end to his current storyline in sight.

What's next?

Hawkins was only recently cleared to make his return to WWE, which is why he wasn't part of Monday Night Raw but did make his return the following night in the UK. He is expected to make his return to WWE TV sometime soon so that the WWE Universe can continue to speculate about who the poor star will be who finally gives Hawkins his first official.

Do you think Curt Hawkins's streak will make it to 300? Have your say in the comments section below...