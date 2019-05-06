WWE News: Raw Superstar reveals incredible new look

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Naomi recently posted a photo on Twitter, boasting her new look. Naomi's new look features a new shade of colors on her dreadlocked hair.

In case you didn't know...

Naomi (Trinity Fatu), came into the WWE around a decade ago, when she made her debut in Florida Championship Wrestling, WWE's developmental territory. She was one of the participants in the third season of NXT in 2010, securing the 2nd spot.

Naomi's main roster debut saw her come out as a part of The Funkadactyls alongside Cameron. She won the SmackDown Live Women's Championship for the first time at Elimination Chamber 2017, becoming the first African-American woman to achieve the feat. She is married to WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso.

The heart of the matter

Naomi is well known for her elaborate entrance, complete with neon gear and a bunch of dance moves. Her entrance, along with her incredible athletic ability, was one of the major reasons why she got so over with the fans.

It appears that Naomi has tweaked her look, and has added several shades of colors to her dreadlocks. She recently uploaded a photo on her official Twitter handle, which shows her boasting a new look. Her dreadlocks now feature a variety of colors, including several hints of blue, purple, orange, and yellow.

Thanks everyone who helped me pick this color 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/BGxaEQgjGQ — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 6, 2019

What's next?

With Naomi being one of the eight women to be featured in the upcoming Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match, the WWE Universe wouldn't have to wait for long to see her new look on TV.

