WWE News: Raw Superstar says he will be a free agent in 10 months

Vince McMahon makes the big calls in WWE

Kalisto has featured prominently on WWE television throughout 2019 as a member of the Monday Night Raw and 205 Live rosters.

Writing on Twitter, the two-time United States Champion and one-time Cruiserweight Champion has revealed that he will be a free agent in 10 months.

Kalisto's WWE run in 2019

Buddy Murphy retained the Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami in a Fatal 4-Way match on the 2019 Royal Rumble kickoff show.

Since then, the Lucha House Party member has mostly appeared in matches on 205 Live and Main Event alongside Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, while the trio were briefly involved in a rivalry with Lars Sullivan after WrestleMania 35.

Kalisto’s most recent match on Raw came when he competed in an impromptu chase for the 24/7 Championship on the July 29 episode of WWE’s flagship show.

What does this mean for Kalisto in 205 Live?

In April 2019, WWE Co-President George Barrios mentioned in an earnings call that, as Raw runs for three hours and SmackDown Live runs for two hours, the company views 205 Live as its “sixth hour” of live weekly programming.

Responding to speculation that SmackDown Live could become a three-hour show when it moves to FOX, Barrios added that discussions about the future of the “sixth hour” were going to take place in the coming months.

Now, four months later, it has emerged that NXT is set to become a live two-hour show which will air every Wednesday on the USA Network, meaning WWE now plans to have seven hours of live weekly programming.

This has led to suggestions that 205 Live could be coming to an end before SmackDown debuts on FOX on October 4, which means Kalisto and the rest of his faction might not be part of the cruiserweight-only show for much longer.

Interestingly, fellow Lucha House Party member Gran Metalik replied to Kalisto’s tweet by revealing that he will also be a free agent in 10 months’ time.

Me too carnal https://t.co/ckkIvRbUFt — Gran Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) August 19, 2019