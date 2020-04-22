WWE RAW

The latest acquisition of the RAW roster, Bianca Belair, has been delivering impressive performances since joining the brand after WrestleMania 36. As she is currently associated with the Red brand, Belair aims at winning the RAW Women's Championship and she revealed the same while talking to WWE UK.

The EST of WWE also opened up on her future ambitions in the company and expressed her desire to win the women's title across the three major brands.

“The cliché answer is if I’m on RAW to be the RAW Women’s Champion, or if I’m on SmackDown to be the SmackDown Women’s Champion, or to eventually be the NXT Women’s Champion."

Bianca Belair in WWE

Although Bianca Belair wants to win the Women's Championship, the ultimate aim is to leave her mark in WWE. Belair highlighted how she evolved into one of the cornerstones of NXT's women's division in a short period and wants to leave a similar impact on the other two brands.

"Of course, I want to be the Champion on all three brands at some particular time but, honestly, I just want to go out there and leave an impact no matter where I’m at. I feel like I did that with NXT, I left an impact."

"When people think back to this era in history, I want to be one of the names that pops up as one of the key players regardless of if I’ve won one match or one hundred matches. I want to leave a legacy, I want to leave an impact. Of course, I want to be a future Hall of Famer.”

The EST of WWE went on to say that being a Hall of Famer would establish that she succeeded in leaving her mark in the pro-wrestling industry. Belair revealed that she wants to be considered in the same ranks of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair when it comes to creating an impact and that will be her ultimate goal in WWE.

