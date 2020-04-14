WWE News: RAW Superstars for Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match confirmed

WWE's annual Money in the Bank PPV event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 10. The event has been named after the Money in the Bank ladder match where Superstars climb a ladder to retrieve the briefcase suspended high above them.

This briefcase contains a contract that guarantees its owner the opportunity to cash-in the contract for a world title opportunity at any given time.

Female Superstars didn't start participating in the MITB ladder match until 2017. Carmella became the first female Superstar to win the Money in the Bank and later successfully cashed-in her contract on Charlotte Flair on the April 10, 2018 episode of SmackDown to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

On tonight's episode of RAW, three qualifying matches took place to determine the Superstars for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Asuka, Shayna Baszler and the recently returned Nia Jax won their respective matches to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Given below is a roundup of the matches that occurred and how the Superstars won them.

Asuka vs. Ruby Riott

Asuka took on Ruby Riott in the first qualifying match. The match started with both Superstars talking smack against one another and it soon erupted into a fist-fight between both of them.

The Empress of Tomorrow then rallied back Riott's offense by taking her to the mat and applied a few submission holds on her to keep her down. Ruby Riott showed a lot of perseverance throughout the match as she kicked out of a lot of pinning attempts made by Asuka.

However, it was Asuka who got the last laugh as she made Riott tap out with the Asuka Lock after struggling to pin her. It was one of the best matches of the show and after the victory, it was announced that Asuka would be going into her first Money in the Bank ladder match.

Shayna Baszler vs. Sarah Logan

Shayna Baszler and Sarah Logan faced each other in the second qualifying match of the night in a first-ever encounter. However, the match ended as soon as it started as Baszler's stomp on Logan's arm following a ground and pound forced the referee to call the match.

There was some confusion as ring announcer Mike Rome mistakenly announced Logan as the winner of the match via disqualification but it was later rectified and the referee awarded the victory to Baszler due to stoppage. This also means that The Queen of Spades will be going into her first MITB ladder match.

Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane

Nia Jax squared off against one-half of The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane, in the final qualifying match of the night. The shorter and agile Sane tried to mount some quick aerial offense on Jax, but The Pirate Princess' efforts were simply not enough to topple The Irresistible Force.

Jax picked up Sane and dropped her with a big Samoan drop and pinned her to get the three-count and the win to become the final entrant from the Red brand.