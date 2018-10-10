WWE News: Raw Superstars moved over to 205 Live

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST

Mike and Maria Kanellis have been moved over to 205 Live

What's the story?

Mike and Maria Kanellis appeared as part of 205 Live tapings last night as the couple appears to have been moved over from the Raw brand.

In case you didn't know...

Mike and Maria debuted on WWE TV as a couple back at Money in the Bank 2017 and it was thought that they would go on to replace The Miz and Maryse as the IT Couple on SmackDown Live. Mike reportedly fell out of favor with WWE just weeks after he made his debut and was then pushed down the ranks, which is where he has remained over the past few months.

Maria later announced that the couple was expecting their first child, a daughter called Fredrika Moon, who was born back in April, which means that she has been away from WWE TV for almost a year. The former Diva Search contestant recently revealed that she has been cleared to make her return after suffering a broken wrist a few weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

Over the past few months, Mike has been appearing on WWE Main Event in throwaway matches against the likes of No Way Jose, but it appears that now his wife has made her return to the ring, the couple have been given a new brand to call their home.

The duo made their debut on 205 Live this week when they interrupted a match between Lince Dorado and Lio Rush which could be a way to set up a feud for Kanellis moving forward.

What's next?

Maria is expected to play a role in Evolution on October 28th, whilst her husband will need to climb the ranks in WWE once again after months of being away from the main picture. 205 Live has been pushing forward since Triple H took the helm and hopefully, this means that Kanellis will be given the opportunities he deserves.

Do you think Mike and Maria Kanellis will have a better run on 205 Live?