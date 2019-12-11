WWE News: RAW Tag Team Championship match announced for TLC

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 11:19 IST

The Viking Raiders

With just a few days left for WWE TLC, another huge match has been confirmed for the final pay-per-view of the year. As announced on the latest episode of WWE Backstage, The Viking Raiders will now defend the RAW Tag Team Championship in an open challenge at TLC.

RAW Tag Team Championship

Since their debut on the main roster, The Viking Raiders have showcased their dominance like no other team. They ran through the entire tag team division and eventually defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Although Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are the first team to pin them, they couldn't take the Tag Team Championship away from Erik and Ivar. Lacking proper competition, The Viking Raiders issued an open invitation to any team on the RAW locker room this past week. Street Profits answered the call and put up a commendable fight against the reigning Champions but once again, Erik and Ivar successfully retained their titles.

Now that they have laid out another challenge, it will be interesting to see which team dares to step up to The Viking Raiders. Will it be a team from the Red brand or someone from NXT or SmackDown? We will get the answer come WWE TLC.