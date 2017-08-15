WWE News: Raw Tag Team Championship match official for SummerSlam

Ambrose and Rollins are brothers once more; will they soon be champions?

The Hounds of Justice are on the move

What’s the story?

After weeks of the WWE teasing the possibility of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins reuniting, the former Shield members are back together and have a match booked for SummerSlam.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced that Sheamus and Cesaro will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against Ambrose and Rollins at this Sunday.

In case you didn’t know...

The Shield broke up in 2014 when Seth Rollins attacked Roman Reigns and Ambrose to join Triple H and The Authority. Since that time, Rollins and Ambrose have been involved in singles feud every year since their break up.

2017 marks the first time in three years that both men are involved in a program together, but aren't in direct opposition to each other.

The heart of the matter

The show kicked off with Ambrose calling Rollins to the ring to address the situation surrounding both men’s trust issues. After both men aired their grievances, they teased doing The Shield fist bump but ended up brawling instead.

Once their brawl subsided, the Raw Tag Team Champions, Cesaro and Sheamus, made their way to the ring to assault both men, but Rollins and Ambrose managed to fight the champions off to a thunderous reaction and made their reunion official with the signature Shield fist bump.

Moments later, Angle came out and made the match official for SummerSlam, bringing the total number of matches for the pay-per-view up to twelve.

What’s next?

Tune in this Sunday, August 20, 2017, to see the ex-members of The Shield battle Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Sheamus is rumoured to be taking time off for an upcoming film, so this match could end with championship gold around the waist of the former Hounds of Justice.

Author’s Take

This match has been a long time coming and the fans in attendance were ecstatic to hear the announcement of this championship contest.

The Shield were known for their incredible tag team matches and when you add the fact that Sheamus and Cesaro are a great team, this contest has the potential to give The New Day-Usos match a run for their money.