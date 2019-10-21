WWE News: RAW Tag Team hits the Rock Bottom and the Stone Cold Stunner at a recent house show

Stone Cold Steve Austin with The Rock

At a recent NXT Live Event in Vancouver, Canada, The Street Profits paid tribute to WWE legend The Rock and Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin by hitting their iconic moves The People's Elbow and the Stone Cold Stunner, respectively.

In addition to it, Matt Riddle was also on hand to hit a Jackhammer on Undisputed Era member and current NXT North American Champion, Roderick Strong.

The Street Profits' run on the main roster so far

Since July 1st, the Street Profits started appearing on Monday Night RAW during various backstage segments, despite not being officially called up to the main roster. It was later reported that the move was made in order for WWE to attract a younger fanbase of the WWE Universe and both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were still a part of the main roster as well.

However, at the recently concluded 2019 WWE Draft, The Street Profits were officially moved to the red brand of the RAW after the duo had lost the NXT Tag Team Championships to The Undisputed Era just a few weeks prior to the move.

NXT recently concluded a live event in Vancouver, Canada as part of the on-going NXT Road Trip which generally includes several house shows all over the US and occasionally in Canada as well.

As noted at the NXT Live Event in Vancouver, The Street Profits and Matt Riddle engaged in a wild brawl with The Undisputed Era, as the NXT Universe witnessed Angelo Dawkins hitting a Stone Cold Stunner on Kyle O'Reilly. Montez Ford sent the NXT Tag Champs packing after he hit Bobby Fish with the Rock Bottom and the People's Elbow.

Matt Riddle also joined the party when he put the icing on the cake by hitting Roderick Strong with the Jackhammer, a move that he has been using since his fallout with Hall of Famer, Goldberg.