WWE News: RAW title contender set to welcome a child to his family

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 08, 2020

A big title match!

We would like to send our heartiest congratulations to former NXT Tag Team Champion and current RAW Tag Team title contender Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits - as he and his wife Grace Russo, are set to welcome a child to their family.

The announcement was made well after the first episode of RAW in the year. Dawkins, alongside his tag team partner Montez Ford, competed in a Triple Threat Match for the RAW Tag Team titles, also including The OC and defending Champions The Viking Raiders.

Although they came close, Dawkins and Ford didn't do enough to secure their first titles since joining Monday Night RAW. It seems inevitable that they will be champions but until then, they'll be enjoying their run - carrying a lot of momentum with them.

As for Angelo Dawkins, far more important things are on the horizon as he gets ready for parenthood and a new addition to his family. We at Sportskeeda would once again like to wish the couple congratulations on the announcement. Dawkins revealed on Instagram that his wife is expected to deliver around July 2020.

It'll be interesting to see how the Street Profits' run is going to go in the following months as we head into WrestleMania season.