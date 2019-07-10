WWE News: Raw to air from Madison Square Garden for the first time in 10 years

AJ Styles at Madison Square Garden

What's the story?

For decades, Madison Square Garden in New York City and WWE have been synonymous. Now, after a decade, the world's biggest wrestling company is returning to the 'World's Most Famous Arena' for Raw and SmackDown - and it's coming soon.

In case you didn't know...

MSG has been the location for some of WWE's most historic moments, including the inaugural WrestleMania. Even in the pre-WrestleMania era, then then-WWWF would sell out the arena on the back of their legendary champion Bruno Sammartino. In fact, they would do this a record 187 times, making Sammartino arguably the most successful athlete to ever perform in the arena.

More recently, the relationship with WWE and the arena have been a bit strained, with WWE apparently preferring to air Raw or SmackDown in NYC at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In fact, the last time that WWE held a televised event at the arena was an episode of Raw on November 16, 2009.

The heart of the matter

Well, that's about to change, as September 9th sees Monday Night Raw return to MSG. Not only that, but the following night has SmackDown Live airing from the same location. In fact, if you're looking to attend, here's SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to tell you just how to do that.

Thanks, Bayley!

Now, that's just the registration for the pre-sale. TicketMaster will have details for the pre-sale soon. Man, buying tickets for things is complicated.

What's next?

Well, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live from Madison Square Garden is next, obviously. A week later, on September 28th, New Japan Pro Wrestling is holding an event of their own at the Hammerstein Ballroom, which you may remember is where Monday Night Raw originally aired from when it debuted - as well as WWE's ECW One Night Stand events back in the early 2000s.