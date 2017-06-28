WWE News: Raw Viewership dips under 3 Million

What caused the dip in Monday Night Raw's viewership?

Definitely some memorable moments from last night’s episode

What’s the story?

This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw saw a slight decrease in overall viewership from the previous episode. The June 26th edition of Raw averaged 2.976 million viewers; down 126,000 from last week’s show.

In case you didn’t know...

Hour 1 of Raw kicked off with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns brawling at the top of the stage and a six-man tag team match between Finn Bálor and The Hardy Boyz against Elias Samson and Cesaro & Sheamus.

Hour 2 featured The Miz interviewing The Ball Family during a MizTV segment, as well as Enzo Amore attempting to make amends with his assailant and former tag team partner, Big Cass.

Hour 3 featured Samoa Joe nearly choking out Brock Lesnar and the Women’s Gauntlet to determine the number one contender for Alexa Bliss’s Women’s Championship.

The heart of the matter

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw:

Hour 1: 2.887 Million Hour 2: 3.092 Million Hour 3: 2.951 Million

Hour 2 saw a massive increase from hour 1 with more than 205,000 people tuning in while Hour 3 saw a decrease of about 141,000 viewers.

What’s next?

The second hour of Raw tends to be the most inconsistent hour of the program as it can often vary from increases and decreases on both a large and small scale. This Raw was the first episode since May 1st to see an increase of more than 100,000 in the second hour.

The final hour of Raw always sees a big drop, but this week’s episode saw considerably less people tune out and this could possibly be attributed to the brawl between Lesnar and Joe.

Another big factor in Raw’s ratings could be the fact that last week’s episode was the first week where the NBA Playoffs had concluded, which could be the reason more fans tuned in.

Author’s take

Despite a decrease in viewership, the general opinion among fans seems to be that the show was okay with some very interesting moments sprinkled throughout the program. Hopefully, the WWE can continue this momentum and make consistently interesting shows going forward.

