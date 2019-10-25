WWE News: RAW viewership receives a boost this week

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 112 // 25 Oct 2019, 02:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Street Profits

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW will be remembered for the in-ring debut of the Street Profits and the commendable performances put up by the newly drafted Superstars of the Red Brand. The show not only featured the return of Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens but also a surprise appearance from former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Cain Velasquez.

RAW's viewership also noticed an upward trend owing to the stacked show that they delivered this week. According to a recent report from Wrestlinginc, the ratings of RAW increased by 2.76% in comparison to that of the previous week's show.

Detailed RAW Ratings

Showbuzz Daily pointed out that the most recent show garnered 2.342 million viewers while last week's RAW that showcased Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2019, drew 2.287 million viewers.

Since the season premiere edition of RAW on 30th September 2019, this past week's episode has seen the best viewership, surpassing the ratings of the Draft and Hell in a Cell-fallout shows.

Apart from the premiere episode, the latest RAW also possesses the highest viewership numbers after the 2nd September show, which had 2.507 million viewers. Post that, the ratings went on a downward trend owing to the return of NFL Monday Night Football.

Hourly reviews

The first hour of this week's RAW had 2.477 million viewers in comparison to the previous week's 2.521 million. The second and third hour of the show saw an increase in viewership from the past week, with 2.373 million and 2.175 million viewers respectively.

Although Monday Night RAW ranked #11 in overall viewership, it earned the #5 spot in the 18-49 demographic on Cable Top 150 for the third consecutive week.

The upcoming RAW will serve as the go-home show for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view and we can expect the ratings to continue to rise.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!