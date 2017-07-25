WWE News: RAW Women’s Championship bout set for SummerSlam, updated card for the big show

We found out Alexa Bliss' opponent for SummerSlam

by Akshay Bapat News 25 Jul 2017, 10:25 IST

Little Miss Bliss will face a familiar foe

What’s the story?

The match for the RAW Women’s title is set for SummerSlam with Bayley defeating Sasha Banks on RAW to earn herself an opportunity to face Alexa Bliss for her championship. A disappointed Boss left the ring to make way for a staredown between the champion and the challenger.

In case you didn’t know…

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced the match to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship after both Banks and Bayley expressed their desire to face Little Miss Bliss at the biggest pay-per-view of the summer.

The heart of the Matter

While not quite the classic these women put on at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn two years ago, the chemistry between Banks and Bayley was clear for everyone to see. Meanwhile, Bliss was on commentary during the match.

The finish of the contest came when Sasha hit Bayley with a Frog Splash, reminiscent of her hero the late Eddie Guerrero, but Bayley reversed the aerial move into a cover to claim the victory.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss became the first women to win both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s title when she defeated Bayley in her home town at Payback back in April, and she will now face the former RAW Women’s Champion for a third time this year on pay-per-view.

Sasha Banks, meanwhile, has not been a regular in the title picture as she has only competed twice in a championship match in 2017 – once at Wrestlemania in a fatal-four way match and then at WWE Great Balls of Fire. Where this loss leaves The Boss remains to be seen and there’s much speculation that we might finally see her snap, eventually turning to the dark side.

Here is how the card for SummerSlam is shaping up so far.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Bayley for the RAW Women’s Championship

Naomi (c) vs Natalya for Smackdown Women’s Championship

Author’s Take

Since we already have a fatal four-way bout set, it is for the better that there isn’t another multi-person title match. The feud between Bayley and Bliss might be nearing its culmination at SummerSlam, and regardless of who wins, there is a big chance that Sasha Banks might complete her long-awaited heel turn on August 20 by attacking her best buddy.