WWE News: Raw Women's Championship match announced for SummerSlam

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.05K // 17 Jul 2018, 10:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss will fight Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey invaded this week's Raw and attacked Alexa Bliss, but instead of being reprimanded, she was awarded a Raw Women's Championship match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Rousey's 30-day suspension isn't lifted until Wednesday, which means that she technically wasn't supposed to be in the building tonight for Raw, but the former UFC Champion refused to sit out the rest of her suspension and turned up on Raw to attack Alexa Bliss.

Rousey attacked the Raw Women's Champion and Mickie James last night at Extreme Rules as well, but even though Constable Baron Corbin wanted The Baddest Woman on the Planet to face the consequences of her actions, Kurt Angle didn't agree.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey made her presence known this week on Monday Night Raw and after attacking Mickie James and locking her in another armbar, she made a beeline for Alexa Bliss and General Manager Kurt Angle was forced to make his way to the ring to break up the hold.

Angle then made the announcement that Rousey would be punished for her actions by having another 10 days added to her suspension, which means that she will not be allowed to be part of next week's show, but if she honors this suspension then she will be fighting for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam next month.

What's next?

Rousey has been suspended for another 10 days, which means that she will be able to return to Monday Night Raw on July 30th, where the build to SummerSlam will begin. It was reported a few weeks ago that WWE was very impressed with Rousey's match with Nia Jax at Money in the Bank, which means that it's feasible that the company could be looking for Rousey and Bliss to become the first women to main event SummerSlam next month.

Would you like to see the women main event SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com