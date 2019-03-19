×
WWE News: Real reason Batista was not present backstage on WWE RAW

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
19 Mar 2019, 06:37 IST

Dave Batista found his breakout role in Guardians of the Galaxy
Dave Batista found his breakout role in Guardians of the Galaxy

What's the story?

'Drax' of Guardians of the Galaxy might be able to turn invisible by holding incredibly still, but Dave Batista has no such powers in real life. So no, he was not present backstage at tonight's episode of WWE RAW and was just missed by Triple H.

Dave Batista had a reason to not be present at this week's Chicago show, as he was needed elsewhere in his other career as a Hollywood Star. The filming for his latest new film started filming tonight, resulting in his absence.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Ruthless Aggression Era fans were given the surprise of their lives a couple of weeks back when instead of having a celebration for The Nature Boy Ric Flair's 70th birthday, The Animal returned to assault the legend.

After laying Flair out, Batista turned to the camera to send a message to Triple H, asking him if he had his attention.

Over the next two weeks, the two exchanged more messages, and in a hilarious segment that pretended to be serious last week, their match was decided.

Dave Batista will face The King of Kings Triple H at WrestleMania 35 to culminate a feud that has been building a while.

The heart of the matter

Batista has become a successful Hollywood Star since leaving WWE, and it is his Hollywood commitments that kept him away from RAW this week.

According to PW Insider, his latest film, the Legendary sci-fi fantasy movie Dune is about to begin filming tonight. Dune will be filming in Hungary, Budapest, and Jordan.

The two will face off again as the build to their match continues.

What's next?

The movie is set to be released on the 20th of November 2020. While the move might be far away, WrestleMania 35 is not.

The Show of Shows will see the match-up between Triple H and Dave Batista.

