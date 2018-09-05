Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Real reason Renee Young was on RAW commentary revealed

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
491   //    05 Sep 2018, 00:07 IST

T
The 32-year old Canadian has impressed during her stints as a RAW commentator.

What's the story?

Renee Young continued her role as a commentator on WWE Monday Night RAW, as the usual commentator Jonathon Coachman extended his absence to film some other TV events.

In case you didn't know

Young joined the company in 2012, after working for The Score Television Network for four years.

Working initially as a backstage interviewer, Young joined the NXT commentary team in September 2013, and later worked as a commentator in 2014 on WWE Superstars.

In 2016 and 2017, she became involved in a feud featuring then-Intercontinental Champion The Miz, and her real-life husband, Dean Ambrose.

Their relationship was a feature on the sixth season of E!'s Total Divas reality show.

In August 2018, Young made history as the first woman to commentate on an entire episode of Monday Night RAW, replacing the absent Johnathon Coachman.

The heart of the matter

Whilst no real explanation was given to The Coach's absence, it has been revealed that he was doing more work for the Gold channel.

Coachman was filming night one of a two-day event at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

In a post on Instagram, the former ESPN commentator said that the Casino event will air on the Gold channel later.

"Done with our night shoot at the @winstar_world as we get set for our 2 night event starting Tuesday and Wednesday 9et on @golf channel. Going to be fun."

What's next?

According to reports, Young impressed in her first outing as a RAW commentator, with Vince McMahon reportedly only speaking to her once throughout the entire show.

If her success continues, there's no reason to doubt that she may become a permanent fixture on the RAW commentary team, alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves.


Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys movies, comics and games.
