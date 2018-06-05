WWE News: Real reason why Jonathan Coachman missed RAW revealed

Why did David Otunga replace Coachman at the desk this week?

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 05 Jun 2018, 11:52 IST 570 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What exactly was Jonathan Coachman doing on assignment?

What's the story?

This week's episode of RAW saw a familiar face return to the booth. David Otunga joined Michael Cole and Jonathan Coachman as he filled in for the absent Jonathan Coachman.

Qualifying for final 8 going on right now. We will be all over it leading up to finals of the Boardwalk Bash 7/6 central on @GolfChannel @WorldLongDrive @KevinEndsley pic.twitter.com/waDjZAfWsS — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) June 4, 2018

All that was revealed about his absence from WWE was that Coachman was on 'assignment'. It turns out that he was out in Atlantic City, New Jersey for his Golf Channel job.

In case you didn't know...

Jonathan Coachman rose to prominence as a backstage interviewer, commentator as well as an on-screen character for WWE. He went on to ESPN and embarked on a successful career outside sports entertainment, in the world of non-scripted sport.

Coachman would sign with WWE in early 2018, joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the RAW desk. He replaced the legendary Booker T who filled in for 'The Coach' when RAW went to the UK.

The heart of the matter

The World Long Drive Golf Championships are underway and Coachman had to be present on ground to cover the said event. David Otunga filled in for him and judging from the reaction online, there was no huge uproar about this.

Thank you Renee. This is my last event for awhile. They just came pretty quick together so it seems like more than it is. Only 4 total. So I will be at 48 Raws this year. I the real world that’s a lot. So thank you. https://t.co/Q4FjISYtTh — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) June 5, 2018

Coachman had some good news for his fans when he mentioned that this was the final commitment that required him to stay away from calling the action on RAW. So, we are likely to not see him miss a lot of RAW episodes in the near future.

What's next?

We should see the regular RAW announce panel return for next week's show. So expect Jonathan Coachman and Corey Graves to engage in their war of words yet again. David Otunga is still a part of the WWE family, so we should see him on special panels, down the line.

Did you miss Jonathan Coachman this week? Did you think David Otunga was a disappointment?

Send us news and tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com