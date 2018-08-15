WWE News: Reason behind Triple H and Stephanie McMahon missing Monday Night RAW revealed

WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon missed this week's Monday Night RAW tapings

What’s the story?

The primary reason behind Triple H and Stephanie McMahon missing this week’s Monday Night RAW tapings has now been revealed.

Apparently, both Triple H and McMahon were at a rock concert in New York City to kick off WWE SummerSlam week. Additionally, the WWE power couple was at the event to promote Connor’s Cure and thank everyone who contributed to the noble cause.

In case you didn’t know…

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the current Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative in the WWE.

On the other hand, his wife Stephanie McMahon is the WWE’s CBO (Chief Brand Officer)—largely responsible for representing the organization in the corporate realm.

The heart of the matter

Connor “The Crusher” Michalek is fondly remembered by the WWE Universe as the Daniel Bryan “super-fan”—with the child receiving mainstream media attention in 2012 after a video of him requesting to meet Bryan went viral.

Connor subsequently received the opportunity to meet his idol, Daniel Bryan. Connor Michalek sadly passed away on April 25th, 2014 at the age of 8.

The WWE’s aforementioned executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started Connor’s Cure back in 2014—a charitable organization built in his name to honor Connor Michalek’s memory and serve as an organization that’ll raise money to help children dealing with pediatric cancer.

On that note, popular American rock band O.A.R. organized their concert in New York City this past Monday—one which was attended by Triple H and McMahon.

Both Stephanie and Triple H took the dais at the concert and spoke about Connor’s Cure and how everyone who bought tickets to the concert has helped the noble cause—what with a part of the ticket sales’ amount being donated to Connor’s Cure.

Furthermore, Triple H then hyped up the crowd with his catchphrase—“Are you ready?”

“The Game” and McMahon then handed over the proceedings to O.A.R. Fans can watch video footage of the same, below—

What’s next?

The WWE is presently set to put forth the biggest sports-entertainment event of the summer—SummerSlam.

WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon speaking for the noble cause of Connor’s Cure? Sound off in the comments!