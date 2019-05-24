WWE News: Reason behind Val Venis' alarming physical transformation revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.67K // 24 May 2019, 02:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Val Venis.

What's the story?

Don't we all remember Val Venis? The adult film star gimmick portrayed by Venis, real name Sean Allen Morley, was Attitude Era at its peak.

Venis has recently been in the news after he underwent a drastic physical transformation and the fans have expressed their concern regarding the shocking weight loss of the former WWE Tag Team champion.

However, there's no need to panic as Venis came out to reveal a very good reason behind his unexpected change of appearance.

In case you didn't know...

The 2-time Intercontinental Champion began wrestling in 1995 and was signed by WWE three years later in 1998.

Venis was introduced as an adult film star, who came out with the iconic towel draped around his waist, flanked by real-life adult film star Jenna Jameson. He did undergo a few gimmick changes later on in his career before reverting back to his former character.

WWE released Venis in 2009, after which he turned to the independent wrestling circuit. Venis even had stints with notable promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA/ Impact Wrestling, and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

He wrestled his last match in April 2019, which was his first in-ring contest after five years.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Hannibal TV, Val Venis, now 48 years old, revealed that the real reason why he lost so much weight was to get in shape for a marathon.

Venis stated that he focussed on lifting heavy weights during his time in WWE and led a very clean lifestyle to maintain a jacked up physique. However, once Venis took a break from pro wrestling, his weight shot up to 270 lbs.

Advertisement

He always had the goal of running a marathon before he turned 50 and in order to do so, Venis knew he had to be in a good physical condition. That meant shedding a few extra kilos.

"When I was wrestling in WWE, I was lifting very heavy all the time and doing cardio and eating super clean. After professional wrestling, after shoulder surgery, I kind of got away from that a little bit. I had other goals and other things I wanted to pursue," said Venis.

He continued, "Being 49 years and getting to run a marathon is a big reason why I want to come down to 210. Running at 260 or 270 and doing a marathon is not a smart idea at all. Hence the reason I’m trying to get down to 210."

What's next?

The Big Valbowski is doing just fine. We wish him all the very best for his marathon and tip our hats to the 48-year-old, as he doing a fine job of preparing himself for the gruelling run.

He mentioned that he intends on putting on a few kilos once the marathon is done and dusted.