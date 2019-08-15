WWE News: Reason for Buddy Murphy's presence during Roman Reigns' accident revealed

Buddy Murphy faced Roman Reigns in an epic brawl on SmackDown Live

Buddy Murphy attracts Big Dog's wrath and the Planet's Champion

Buddy Murphy has found himself in the middle of a pretty tough situation on SmackDown Live. A few weeks back, Roman Reigns was nearly crushed following a terrifying forklift accident but luckily he came through unscathed. However last week, Reigns noticed a certain Juggernaut walking around backstage at the time of the incident, forcing him to launch his own investigation.

Reigns confronted Murphy, demanding to know whether he was involved or if he knew who was. Murphy stood up to the Big Dog and said teven if he did know, he wouldn't tell him.

However after a struggle, Murphy claimed Erick Rowan was the one responsible. Later on during the SummerSlam pre-show, Murphy was attacked by the Walking Redwood. Daniel Bryan and Rowan claimed their innocence, and the Best Kept Secret had simply lied about his involvement in order to escape a beating.

After failing to defeat Reigns on the latest SmackDown episode, he was attacked by the aforementioned pair in the locker room as they forced him to say his accusation of Rowan was a lie.

What was Murphy doing at the scene of the accident?

Murphy has been a pretty important part of this storyline since it began, which is great for the former Cruiserweight Champion as he hadn't been on TV since leaving 205 Live in April. His sudden push into the spotlight was a strange, yet welcome surprise for the WWE Universe.

Oddly enough, it turns out Murphy wasn't actually supposed to be in the background during that segment. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live today, it was a total accident. The WWE decided to involve him in the story once fans began speculating on his involvement with the attack.

Sometimes, timing really is everything and it seems that Murphy was in the right place at the right time. Now, he's part of a main event storyline with three of the WWE's top Superstars and even competed against Reigns in one of the year's best matches on WWE TV.