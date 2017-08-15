WWE News: Reason Jojo wasn't at Raw tonight

Why was the WWE ring announcer absent from Raw tonight?

The popular WWE announcer lost her sister this weekend.

Conspicuous by her absence during Raw tonight is the show's normal ring announcer Jojo. While she's been quite the subject of pro wrestling fan gossip over the past couple of months due to her alleged affair with former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, it has nothing to do with her missing the show tonight. In fact, the reason is actually pretty sad.

According to both SquareCircleSirens and Jojo's official Twitter account, the popular announcer's sister, Gigi, has passed away.

JoJo will not be working tonight's episode of #RAW. You're all in our thoughts @ItsJoseann ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Op465uwzi — JoJo-Offerman.com (@JoJoOffermanCom) August 14, 2017

WWE allowed her to go home after finding out. At the moment, there are no reports on the cause of death. There's also no word on how long Jojo will be away from work.

Jojo has been a part of WWE since 2015, when she was hired to be both a ring announcer, as well as part of the first season on Total Divas on the E! Network. After a very short-lived in-ring career, Jojo moved to a full-time ring announcing career. She is now the main ring announcer for Monday Night Raw

Everyone here at Sportskeeda offers our sincere condolences to Jojo and her family at this difficult time.