WWE News: Reason Why Current Smackdown Champ Is Missing Upcoming Events

SmackDown GM Paige

What's the story?

SmackDown Live has not lived up to expectations lately and has fallen far behind RAW, and is now truly the "B Show", which is a disappointment considering the talented Superstars that are present on the show.

One interesting yet unusual feud is the one between Carmella and Becky Lynch - the former is the current SmackDown Live Women's champion, the latter is one of the most talented and over in-ring women's wrestlers on the roster, currently.

But it seems like that feud will have to take a break this week on a few house shows as Carmella confirmed that she is suffering an injury, albeit a minor one.

I’m not sure if I will be medically cleared to compete. Hopefully my lip will be healed by then. Crossing my fingers. 🤞🏽 https://t.co/CQq4f1OMiZ — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 26, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Carmella created history when she won the first Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and waited 287 days before she could cash in on her championship shot. She defeated Charlotte and won the title, before defending against Charlotte and later with Asuka.

Her feud with Asuka seems to have ended and now she's in a feud with Becky Lynch and the two will face off against each other at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

On this past week's SmackDown Live, Carmella faced off against Lynch; if Lynch won the match she would face Carmella at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Live women's championship.

Lynch defeated Carmella and also gave her more. She bruised the SmackDown Live Women's Champion's lip, which may keep her out of a house show this weekend.

Carmella took to social media to show her battle wounds from her match against Becky on SmackDown.

Carmella with a bruised and swollen lip

Fans seem to be disappointed with her injury:

Get well soon @CarmellaWWE hope you recover from your injury. So glad you managed to be so humble and positive on instagram. #MellaIsMoney — Dylan Shah (@DylanShah) July 26, 2018

Thank you for your support. https://t.co/0ey4pUveYX — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 26, 2018

What's next?

Carmella will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship belt against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam on August 19th.

