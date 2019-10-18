WWE News: Reason why Velveteen Dream was pulled from NXT North American Championship match

Velveteen Dream was attacked backstage by all four members of Undisputed Era this week on NXT

The Velveteen Dream cut a hilarious promo last week on NXT where he pointed out that Roderick Strong seemingly didn't "quite measure up", with visual representations. It was part of the build-up to his North American Championship match against the Undisputed Era member next week on the USA Network, but shockingly he was taken out of the match by General Manager William Regal on Wednesday night.

Dream was attacked by all four members of the Undisputed Era this week on NXT and shown in a rough state backstage. It was later revealed that the winner of the match between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic would then face Strong next week instead. Strong couldn't wait that long and decided to interfere in the match, which means that next week will now see a triple threat match for the North American Championship.

Dream Injured?

It was a shock that The Velveteen Dream was pulled from his match so suddenly and in such a brutal manner, but according to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, this was done to cover for Dream's back injury.

Dream has been struggling with the injury over the past few weeks and has been able to work through the pain, but apparently it has become too much for him and the decision was made for him to be pulled from the match. Given the storyline reasoning for his absence, it's likely that he will be given a shot when he returns, but right now there is no timetable that has been released concerning a return date.

