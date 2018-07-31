WWE News: Reason why WWE talent was not informed about Evolution announcement beforehand

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.90K // 31 Jul 2018, 04:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE higher-ups sprung a pleasant surprise on the WWE Universe last week on RAW

What’s the story?

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss opened up on several topics.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Bliss revealed that neither she nor the other WWE Superstars were aware of the Evolution PPV before the announcement was made by WWE.

Besides, Little Miss Bliss also expounded upon the reason why the WWE Superstars were kept in the dark by WWE about the announcement.

In case you didn’t know…

It was on last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW that a segment featuring Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H opened the show.

Stephanie and Triple H then officially confirmed that the WWE is indeed set to put forth its first-ever all-women’s PPV event—WWE Evolution—this October.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the entire WWE locker room from both the RAW and SmackDown brands was present at the entrance ramp while the announcement as being made.

Alexa Bliss recalled the amazing moment and insinuated that the WWE intended to capture its Superstars’ real reactions to the historic announcement on RAW. Bliss stated—

“At that moment. They didn’t tell us anything. It was right when they made the announcement (that we knew).”

“Because they wanted our real reactions…We always see the stuff on Twitter, like the speculation and what it is. We had no idea what was going on.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event.

WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

Meanwhile, the WWE Evolution PPV will air from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

What are your thoughts on the WWE keeping the Evolution PPV a secret from its Superstars until the big revelation on RAW? Sound off in the comments!