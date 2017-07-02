WWE News: Reby Hardy has some unflattering words for Lita

Lita doesn't appear to be on Reby Hardy's Christmas card list.

If there’s one woman you don’t want lambasting you on Twitter, it’s Reby Hardy

What’s the story?

A fan recently tagged the entire Hardy family on Twitter and suggested that their children could become Team Extreme 2.0. Reby Hardy, who didn’t appear to be pleased, had some unkind words for Lita.

don't tag my kids in pictures with this hoe — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 1, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz and Lita rose to fame during the Attitude Era as Team Extreme. Lita acted as the valet/love interest of Matt Hardy and was at ringside for several Tag Team Championship matches.

Lita and Matt were in a relationship for six years before it came to an end when Lita had an affair with Edge in 2005. The real-life drama between all three individuals was incorporated into a storyline upon Matt Hardy’s return to the WWE later that same year.

The heart of the matter

Reby Hardy’s social media tirades always tend to come in defence of her family, but this latest tweet seemed to be a bit more personal than any of her tweets directed at Anthem Sports & Entertainment or Impact Wrestling.

Lita has not commented on the matter nor is it likely that she will anytime soon.

What’s next?

Lita is expected to provide commentary for the Mae Young Classic with Jim Ross. Reby Hardy gave birth to her second son, Wolfgang Xander Hardy, on June 08, 2017, but there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight for her social media tirades.

Author’s take

While Reby Hardy has been known to pull no punches, this verbal jab at Lita seems to have been a bit over the top.

However, not much is known regarding any interactions that Reby Hardy and Lita may have had at any point, so there could be more to this tweet than it seems.

