WWE News: Recent NXT Call ups already put down in the Main Event Show

Main Event Show's Logo

What's the story?

Wrestling Inc revealed the matches that took place at the recent tapings of the Main Event Show. EC3 and Heavy Machinery who were recently called up from NXT to the main roster were part of the show.

In case you didn't know...

Recent NXT call-ups

Main Event is a WWE show that airs on Thursday, which features low card and mid-card wrestlers. These shows are taped before Raw every week and focus on wrestlers that are not getting TV time on Raw or on 205 live. There they an opportunity to showcase their talent and put on a decent performance for the crowd. The show became exclusive to Raw and 205 Live after WWE Superstars was cancelled in November 2016.

In January this year, WWE called-up a couple of NXT superstars to the main roster. But, since both Raw and Smackdown is already stacked up, these wrestlers are not getting an opportunity on either of the show and thus were reduced to backstage skits and ramp walks till last week.

The heart of the matter

EC3

EC3 and Heavy Machinery who were recently called up to the main-roster, are already put down on the Main Event Show. EC3 defeated Tyler Breeze in a singles match and Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension in a tag team match.

Heavy Machinery

Even after months of being in the main roster, none of the call ups have been assigned a brand and now they have started working on the B-show, which is meant for lower card wrestlers.

It seems like the management has cooled off on all these wrestlers as none of them have a match at the Wrestlemania either.

What's next?

All these wrestlers will be assigned a brand after Wrestlemania. But, till then, it seems like they will continue to be part of shows like Main Event.

