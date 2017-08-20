WWE News: reDRagon reunite at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

reDRagon is back and ready to take over the NXT Tag Team Division

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish brutalizing Eric Young

What’s the Story?

Following the cataclysmic battle between SAniTy and The Authors of Pain, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly unleashed their fury on all the competitors at ringside and seemingly reformed their tag team reDRagon.

In case you didn’t know...

Fish and O’Reilly formed their team in Ring of Honor as they battled for the ROH Tag Team Championships in 2012. The duo would go on to win the ROH tag titles three times as well as the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The team temporarily separated when they left the independent circuit for their current contracts with NXT. Fish debuted in the promotion first and was soon followed by his tag team partner.

The heart of the matter

Prior to reDRagon’s reformation, SAniTy and The Authors of Pain brawled at the beginning of their match until Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe were revealed as the competitors for Sanity.

As the match reached its end, Nikki Cross attempted a crossbody from the top rope onto Akam but was caught in midair. Before Akam had time to do anything to cross, Killian Dain ran full speed into Cross and Akam and drove both of them through a table.

Young and Wolfe finished the match with their belly-to-belly suplex/neckbreaker combo on Rezar to win the NXT Tag Team Champions. Their championship celebration would be cut short as O’Reilly and Fish attacked the Authors of Pain and Sanity.

After disposing of the competitors at ringside, the duo held up the NXT Tag Team Championships as if to declare their next goal.

What’s Next?

O’Reilly and Fish reuniting at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III after attacking two of the biggest teams in NXT means that reDRagon will be a big factor in the division as the WWE builds towards NXT Takeover: Houston in November.

The duo have had success in every promotion they’ve wrestled for and the WWE may be the next place where they win championship gold.

Author’s Take

reDRagon looked like a dominate force in the face of bigger and stronger competitors and booking like what was witnessed at Takeover Brooklyn III will be the key to a successful run foe the tag team.