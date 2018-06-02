WWE News: Referees secrets revealed in CM Punk trial

Some interesting things have been revealed so far in the trial.

WWE referees were forced to reveal some business secrets

CM Punk's trial with WWE doctor Chris Amann is currently underway after both parties refused to settle before going to court, as part of the proceedings a number of WWE referees have been called to testify.

CM Punk's podcast from back in November 2014 led to WWE doctor Chris Amann suing for defamation after Punk stated that he had failed to diagnose him with a staph infection which he was later told could have been fatal.

The past three years have seen numerous attempts to settle out of court, but after the most recent attempt failed, the trial has finally been given the go ahead.

Some interesting secrets about the jobs of referees have been revealed throughout CM Punk's trial, with WWE timekeeper Mark Yeaton and WWE referee Jone Cone being called to testify recently.

According to GiveMeSport Mark Yeaton explained that the popular myth about referees all wearing microphones was untrue, referees only wear microphones as part of Falls Count Anywhere matches, every other match is down to the timekeeper.

The timekeeper talks directly to Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn backstage and then communicates with the referee using sign language throughout the match.

Jone Cone also revealed that the most common hand gesture was a closed fist which meant yes, a headshake meant no, and the dreaded 'X' symbol meant that there was a legitimate injury.

It is reportedly the timekeeper's job to ensure that the camera doesn't film the injury once the symbol goes up before the decision is then made to stop the match or finish it early.

The trial is expected to continue for a while and there will be a number of WWE representatives called upon, so expect more secrets to be revealed in the coming days.

