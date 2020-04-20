WWE

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WWE released a lot of their Superstars and backstage personnel on April 15 as a way to reduce their budget. Among those released were Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Fit Finlay, Lance Storm - all of whom were backstage producers and Superstars such as Rusev, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, and Drake Maverick.

Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Kanellis were also on the list of those released. Recently, Maria took to Twitter to say that both she and Mike Kanellis will be making an announcement on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the tweet, she mentioned themselves as 'Non-essential wrestlers' using hashtags and also tagged other pro-wrestling promotions such as NJPW, ROH, Impact, and AEW. It should be noted that both Mike and Maria Kanellis have previously worked for the first three promotions other than AEW.

Mike and Maria Kanellis in WWE

Maria Kanellis had her first stint in the company from 2004-2010. Maria participated in the 2004 Diva Search competition where he finished fifth, following which she became a backstage interviewer and eventually a Superstar with WWE.

After leaving the company in 2010, she joined ROH where she eventually met Mike Kanellis whom she later married. Maria then re-signed with WWE in 2017 and also brought her husband along with her.

Both Superstars then became a 24/7 Champion where they pinned each other on different occasions to win their respective titles. Now that both Superstars have been released from their contracts, it remains to be seen what kind of announcement the two of them have in store for the WWE Universe tonight on RAW.