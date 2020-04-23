WWE's mysterious hacker

For the past couple of weeks, WWE SmackDown has been graced by the presence of a mysterious hacker. The hacker, in question, initially used to send out eerie messages that used to pop up on the TV screens of the WWE Universe watching at home and at various points on the monitors that are present backstage during a show.

On the final episode of the Blue brand before WrestleMania 36, the mysterious hacker sent a message that conveyed that 'the truth will be heard'. During Otis and Dolph Ziggler's match, the hacker appeared on the Titantron but did not reveal his/her face.

The hacker then revealed that it was Sonya Deville and Ziggler who sabotaged Mandy Rose's date with Otis. Interestingly enough, the unknown hacker has also opened an account on Twitter.

With the WWE Universe still speculating as to who the mysterious hacker might be, former Superstar Lio Rush took to Twitter to post a picture of himself that hints at him being the hacker. In the picture, Rush can be seen facing in front of a computer while he has his face covered with a hood, similar to how the hacker appears on SmackDown.

On April 15, Rush and several other Superstars were let go by WWE as a way to adhere to the budget cuts to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At this point, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is currently not signed to any promotion and it remains to be seen if he is just making fun of the hacker storyline or being serious about it.