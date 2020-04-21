Vince McMahon

Arn Anderson has given his reaction to the latest WWE Superstar releases by recalling another drastic roster cull that happened during his time with the company.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, the former WWE producer told a story about the time that 17 Superstars were released shortly after a WrestleMania event.

Anderson mentioned to another WWE official that the released Superstars should have at least been used on television prior to their exits, but he was told that they were let go because they were faking injuries.

“Then you ended up getting to TV, ‘Okay, seventeen guys got fired. Who we going to beat today? We got all this TV to produce. Who you gonna beat? Should’ve never let these guys get out of here without at least doing business on the way out.’

“And you know what the answer was? ‘No, they’re just faking injury. We’re not paying them for six months.’”

Anderson did not want to name the person who made the comment, but he said it was somebody in Vince McMahon’s inner circle “who knows the boss’ thought process”.

Vince McMahon’s WWE roster cuts

Vince McMahon announced in a five-minute conference call last week that WWE has made various cost-cutting measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the release of several Superstars.

It soon emerged that long-term employees including Heath Slater and Zack Ryder were among those who had been released from their contracts, while Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Rusev were added to the list of releases later in the day on WWE’s official website.