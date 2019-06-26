WWE News: Rematch for SmackDown Women's Championship set for Extreme Rules

The trend of rematches continues as Bayley and Alexa Bliss will square off again at Extreme Rules

What's the story?

Ever since Alexa Bliss has been without gold, she has done whatever she can in order to get title shots. She befriended Nikki Cross and eventually got a Women's Tag Team Titles shot against the IIconics.

It appears that Bliss is using the friendship to the fullest as Nikki Cross defeated Bayley on the latest episode of SmackDown, thus earning a rematch for 'The Goddess' at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Bliss was the host of WrestleMania 35 but was thrust into a partnership with Cross following the Superstar Shake Up. Both women became members of RAW as Bliss remained on the show while Cross officially landed on the show after debuting earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

The character of Alexa Bliss has always worked the best with a sidekick. Although Bliss has always manipulated and used her 'friends', it has been an effective way to both get Bliss more over as a heel and her friend over as a face.

With Cross acting as her newest ally, they have pulled out all the stops to show Bliss' heelish nature. She first said that she went to management to get Cross a Tag Team Title shot, but it was more likely a means to her winning another title.

The duo was unsuccessful in their bid for the Women's Tag Titles thanks to some interference from Bayley. After their match at Stomping Grounds, Bliss was dejected for losing whereas Cross was adamant about doing anything to get her 'friend' a rematch with Bayley for the title.

Backstage on RAW, Bliss appeared to blame her loss on Cross. Cross revealed that she had a match with Bayley on SmackDown and that Bliss would get a rematch with 'The Hugger' if she (Cross) won.

Despite constantly telling Cross that she was being manipulated by Bliss, Bayley didn't want to hold anything back in order to prevent her longtime foe from getting another shot at her title.

When all was said and done, Cross made good on her promise by beating the current SmackDown Women's Champion, making the rematch between Alexa Bliss and Bayley official for Extreme Rules. Will stipulations be added?

What's next?

With that match now official for Extreme Rules, there is still another week of storytelling to add to the match. Bliss and Bayley had an Extreme Rules match a few years ago for the Raw Women's Title. Cross may also be added to the match since she was the one who actually pinned the SmackDown Women's Champion.