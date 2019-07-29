×
WWE News: Renee Young admits she's 'not great' at commentary

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
457   //    29 Jul 2019, 00:24 IST

Renee Young became a commentator on Raw in 2018
What's the story?

In an attempt to defend herself from critics on Twitter, WWE announcer Renee Young has acknowledged that she is “not great” at commentary but she is trying every week to improve.

In case you didn't know…

Renee Young was dubbed “the best backstage interviewer since Gene Okerlund” after establishing herself as a regular part of WWE programming in 2013.

She went on to host various shows for the company over the next five years, including PPV pre-shows and post-shows, as well as WWE Network interview series Unfiltered.

Following the cancellation of popular show Talking Smack in 2017, the Canadian reverted back to her previous role as a backstage interviewer before replacing Jonathan Coachman as a weekly commentator on Monday Night Raw in 2018 – a position she previously held in NXT between 2013-14.

Since becoming the first permanent female commentator in WWE history, Young has been forced to deal with a lot of critics and trolls on social media on a daily basis.

The heart of the matter

In a tweet which had nothing to do with WWE, Renee Young commented on how she thinks men should stop tucking their ears into their baseball hats.

This led to a Twitter user telling her that NXT’s Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuiness are the only good commentators in WWE, prompting Young to mention that she still gets paid to do her job.

“and the checks keep coming in.”
When another Twitter user called her out for bragging about having a high-paying public job, Young admitted that she does not rate her own commentary skills but she hopes to get better.

“Here’s the truth. I know im not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week. People love to tell me how bad I am at it as if I think I’m great at it. So I should just quit? What would that say about me? Not easy to learn a skill on a gigantic global tv show.”

What's next?

Expect to hear Renee Young alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary for the July 29 episode of Raw.

WWE Raw Renee Young
