WWE News: Renee Young and Hall of Famer to host new weekly show on FS1

Renee Young

Renee Young and Booker T headed to FS1

After months of speculation, WWE and FOX have announced that a new studio show will be coming to FS1 on November 5th.

The show will called WWE Backstage and will be hosted by current WWE RAW announcer Renee Young and Booker T.

Below is an excerpt from the official FOX Sports announcement.

The hour-long weekly show offers viewers the latest WWE news every Tuesday at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 5 on FS1.

Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weigh in on the biggest stories in WWE, and are joined by a rotating cast of guests and personalities, including current and former WWE Superstars.

Ahead of WWE BACKSTAGE’s Nov. 5 debut, FOX Sports offers a special preview of the show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, following the conclusion of the ALCS Game 3 on FS1. Young and Booker T are joined by special guests to reveal the WWE BACKSTAGE set at the FOX Studios Lot in Los Angeles, and to break in their brand-new ring.

Renee Young's future on WWE Raw

Following the announcement of the new show hosted by Renee Young, the obvious question will be whether or not the new role will impact her status as a WWE RAW announcer.

While WWE has yet to make an official announcement regarding Renee Young's status on RAW, it would seem possible that she could do both jobs, given the Red Brand airs live on Monday nights, and WWE Backstage airs on Tuesday nights.

Young commented on hosting the new show by saying,

“WWE BACKSTAGE is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we’ll give them a little bit of everything. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be loud, we’re going to give them a ton of opinions and I can’t wait to help spread the word about SmackDown coming to FOX.”

FOX Sports noted that further information regarding more on-air personalities and special guests for the show is forthcoming.

