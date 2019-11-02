WWE News: Renee Young comments after getting kicked in the face on SmackDown

Sonya Deville accidentally kicked Renee Young during a tag team match

Michael Cole and Corey Graves did not appear on the November 1 episode of WWE SmackDown due to travel issues coming back from Saudi Arabia, so Renee Young returned to the announce desk for the first time since the recent commentary team shake-up.

After Bayley retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross, the second women’s match on the card saw NXT duo Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox defeat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in quick fashion.

Shortly before Rose tapped out to Ripley’s Inverted Shamrock submission move, Nox launched Deville over the commentary table towards Young, Tom Phillips and Pat McAfee.

Phillips and McAfee were able to avoid being struck but Young was not so fortunate, and she ended up taking an accidental left foot to the face from Deville.

Writing on Twitter after the show, the WWE Backstage host joked that she is “never doing commentary again” after the incident, prompting an apology from Nox for causing Deville to essentially hit Young with a spinning heel kick.

.....I will apologise for the rest of my life!! Im so sorry!! — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) November 2, 2019

Young added that she will keep her eyes peeled in the future in case Nox (aka Lady Kane) decides to hit her with any unexpected chokeslams.

It’s okay lady Kane. Next time I’ll keep my eyes peeled for any unexpected choke slams pic.twitter.com/NBnuAcxP4h — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 2, 2019

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley even got involved in the conversation, leading Nox to invite her to an episode of NXT.

You’re more than welcome to come visit us at @WWENXT ....I’ll be sure to have an apology ready. — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) November 2, 2019

What else happened on SmackDown?

With almost the entire roster missing due to flight problems after Crown Jewel, this week’s SmackDown saw Triple H lead an NXT invasion ahead of the RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT battle of supremacy at Survivor Series.

As well as Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler began the invasion by attacking Sasha Banks and Bayley earlier in the show, and Bianca Belair also made her presence felt by taking out Carmella and Dana Brooke backstage.

Elsewhere, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee attacked Sami Zayn after he made disparaging remarks about NXT, while Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Miz and Adam Cole defeated Daniel Bryan.

