WWE News: Renee Young cuts a scathing promo on twitter troll

Renee Young fires back

In response to a Twitter user’s criticism of her job as a commentator, WWE Backstage host Renee Young fired back at the aforementioned Twitter user with a stinging reply of her own.

Cutting a promo on the WWE Backstage show, Young alluded that the user’s criticism of her wasn’t based on facts, and then went on to sound off on the online troll.

Renee Young no longer serves as a commentator on Monday Night RAW.

Renee Young served as a part of the commentary team on Monday Night RAW, initially as a part-timer from August 2018, and eventually as a full-time member of the team from September of 2018.

However, it was last month (September 2019) that the WWE confirmed that both the RAW and SmackDown brands would be receiving new commentary teams.

Additionally, it was revealed that Young wouldn’t be a part of the aforementioned commentary teams, and would instead co-host the studio show "WWE Backstage" which airs on FOX Network’s FS1.

Renee Young talks about her FOX money.

In what seems to be an attempt to criticize Renee Young’s commentary skills, a Twitter user named Nick Lionel Sr., put forth a rather harsh tweet.

In his tweet, he insinuated that Young botched her commentary of a “stunner” (“Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Kevin Owens’ signature move), which in turn proves that she’s bad at her job.

In response to the Twitter user’s claims, Renee Young cut a fiery promo, with Booker T, Paige and Christian in the background.

Young stated that she’d never called a Steve Austin or Kevin Owens match, thereby making the Twitter user’s criticism invalid.

Moreover, Young added that although she was released from her job as a RAW commentator, she now has a new job at WWE on FOX, and has got the “FOX money”.

You can find the fan's tweet here, and WWE on FOX’s tweet below –

