WWE News: Renee Young dyes her hair pink

Could we see a pink haired announcer soon?

What's the story?

Renee Young has done a commendable job ever since she became one of the announcers on RAW, alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves. She decided to make a change in her appearance during the Christmas break.

Young revealed on her podcast, Regular Girls, that she has dyed her hair pink. Special thanks to Ringside News for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young replaced Jonathan Coachman becoming the first full-time female announcer for the RAW brand. Coachman has, since then, moved to the pay-per-view Kickoff Panel, alongside David Otunga and another former RAW announcer, Booker T.

Young is married to Dean Ambrose and this has played a very crucial role in her on-air persona, especially after his recent heel turn. Corey Graves has been hounding her for details on his recent change in character. It remains to be seen where this storyline will eventually lead us.

The heart of the matter

Renee Young spoke about her new hair on the Podcast. This is what she said about it:

I do have pink hair right now. I actually quite enjoy it as well. I might just keep it. I gotta go in to get my roots touched anyway, but it doesn’t mean that I can’t get the pink put back in over my new blonde.

Young went on to talk about her husband, Dean Ambrose's reaction to her new hair as well. He thought it was the light that made her hair look pink:

Jon (Dean Ambrose) came upstairs and I was like blowing drying my hair and he was like, So weird in this light your hair looks pink,’ and I’m like, ‘yeah it is pink 100% it’s in there.

What's next?

We will see Renee Young on RAW, hopefully sporting the new look, this week. I wonder how the audience will take it. The audience seems to love Liv Morgan's pink hair!

Which other WWE superstar should go pink in your opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.

